Instructor Edwards makes ‘No Excuses’

Sounds of hard work and physical exertion can often be heard coming from a building in Bolivar on South 131st Street. The relatively new facility, No Excuses, offers physical classes and more to the community.

Craig Edwards, who is getting his masters in education administration at Southwest Baptist University, and is a former SBU football player, is the owner of No Excuses.

Edwards also works with students involved with Home Court Advantage in the Bolivar school district.

Edwards has always been involved in community work. Before coming to SBU, Edwards lived in Jacksonville, Fla., where he enjoyed being an active part of the area. However, his involvement in community activities increased when he arrived in Bolivar.

Through SBU, Edwards became involved with Home Court Advantage, which is an organization of trained individuals that teach young boys how to make smart decisions. Edwards’ involvement with the program progressed and he became the recreation coordinator, a position he held for five years.

While working with Home Court Advantage, Edwards began using the phrase “no excuses.” He noticed that some of the kids that he worked with would come up with excuses for bad behavior and wanted to help them learn to make good choices.

Edwards used the phrase more often and encouraged the kids to start participating in constructive activities and help out in the community.

His experience working with male students and gaining the skills to coordinate fun, safe activities benefited him when he decided to pursue his own dream of running a facility.

No Excuses has been open for three years and has attracted much positive attention from the Bolivar and Springfield areas.

“[The response] has been great,” Edwards said.

No Excuses offers two classes: fitness boxing Monday and Wednesday from 7:15-8 p.m. and tae kwon do Tuesday and Thursday from 6:15-7 p.m.

Many community members have become involved in the classes as well, as some SBU students, including freshman Anthony Black who helps Edwards with classes and is a third degree black belt in tae kwon do.

Edwards has seen many football and basketball players in his classes and hopes to see more variety in young participants. So far, younger students have been more interested in the tae kwon do while college students gravitate toward fitness boxing.

Besides having people skills, Edwards has experience that qualifies him to teach physical activities. Edwards has a first degree black belt in tae kwon do. He also has experience in boxing, as he has competed in boxing matches.

Due to his experience, Edwards is able to teach the people in his classes specific skills and movements utilized in boxing.

“We are not promoting fighting,” Edwards said.

Overall, the classes offer a good cardio-vascular work out.

Besides offering tae kwon do and fitness boxing classes, No Excuses reaches out to young students who crave positive attention and role models. No Excuses pairs students with mentors who spend time together in a safe and productive atmosphere.

“We want to be a place where people can come and get positive mentorship,” Edwards said.

Edwards is especially passionate about working with kids with disabilities. His work with special needs students extends to Springfield, as well. Under the No Excuses program, Edwards partners with a group called SWAN, the Southwest Autism Network of Missouri. The network focuses on creating positive relationships with kids with autism and their families.

More than anything, Edwards and his employees look forward to meeting new people and forming new bonds.

“We love people,” Edwards said.

Edwards encourages students to try the classes and offers many good deals for people who attend. The first month of tae kwon do classes are free and the first fitness boxing class is free.

Those wishing to try a class can participate by showing up to a class; no prior registration is needed.

Edwards encourages groups to come attend a workout. Many local businesses have taken groups out to enjoy a class.

Edwards looks forward to seeing more student groups, like sports teams or clubs. The first trial class for a group is free.

“After the first time people come, they tend to come back,” Edwards said.

Those who would like to get involved with mentoring or desire additional information can reach Edwards at (417) 770-6944.

More information about SWAN can be found at http://swautismnetworkmo.weebly.com/index.html.