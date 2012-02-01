Returning to the Christian bubble

Choosing to be a student for a second time is like stepping into an alternate reality. Whether you have returned to Southwest Baptist University from another college or took a semester off, coming back to SBU’s campus is a bit like stepping into wonderland. I found that leaving SBU to pursue college at a secular campus is like leaving a bubble where being a Christian is not a very difficult lifestyle. Interactions with fellow students at SBU, most of which are of the Christian faith, encourage a person’s Christian beliefs. Also, being in a class taught by men and women who fear the living God makes being a Christian easier than being taught by a professor that teaches from a secular worldview. Being on SBU’s campus means you aren’t a minority if you’re a Christian and makes choosing to be Christ-like easier. Being a minority seems to just make your lifestyle choices more difficult because there is a lack of a support group. Without a Christ-supporting environment, Christian lifestyle choices are more difficult to decide. You may be constantly bombarded by vulgarity, or be seen as a minority because of the faith you have at a secular college.

However, all this is not to say that I left SBU unprepared to live as Christ outside the campus bubble. I was blessed to have gone to SBU, a Christian campus, my freshman year of college and it helped me hold on to the faith that I have now. I went to a nearby college for a year, and then I took a semester off to be a “good ‘ole hard working American man.”

Now having returned to SBU to continue my education, there are so many things that I have learned to cherish that I was blind to before.

The ability to go to chapel, something not offered at secular colleges, is an incredible opportunity that you should not pass up readily.

The time students have at SBU is a time to encourage each others walk as a community where students are becoming men and women of the Lord. This, along with the Christian teachings of teachers and peers, is a tool you should utilize.

People should also take advantage of the small groups that have begun to form all over the Bolivar community. Students can use Randolph Chapel that is always open to pray and read from the Word, compared to sitting at a lunch table, praying and reading the Bible while being gawked at.

We should open our eyes to the many luxuries that this campus bubble offers to Christians.

We should take hold of what they have been given for this short time that they are a student here.

“It was a difficult time —a mistake,” Admissions Counselor and SBU graduate Stephen Pollock said.

Similarly, Pollock transferred to a secular school for his sophomore year before returning to finish his degree at SBU.

“It’s all too easy to take SBU for granted,” said Pollock. “The spiritual implications are obvious—at least they should be. It’s not always going to be this easy to find people who truly care about you. But it’s not only that, SBU is an excellent school—our professors are world class. Stepping into a large, public college felt like a huge step backwards academically and I came running back to Bolivar.”

I am not saying that all are unaware of the blessing that this place is, but I want to give a simple reminder that students, including me have been given an opportunity here that many do not have.

In a way, coming back to SBU is similar to stepping into a foreign world, a place where sharing what the Lord is doing in your life is acceptable and where it’s safe to be a God-fearing person.