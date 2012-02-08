TWIRP week flips dating norms

TWIRP Week is here: The Woman Is Required to Pay.

Since the early years of Southwest Baptist University, the TWIRP Week tradition at SBU has been carried on.

On top of the TWIRP contest, the week of Valentine’s Day is celebrated with a daily event, beginning Monday, Feb. 13.

“We partnered up with the athletic department for Think Pink at the basketball game,” senior Campus Activities Chair Madi Walker said. “Throughout the [basketball] game we will have couples games. There will be 300 free T-shirts to advertise Think Pink. I’m excited to support the girls’ basketball team through this event.”

Tuesday, Feb. 14, Valentine’s Day, is the Bowling Ball.

“If you dress vintage, it is free,” Walker said. “If not, it is $2.00.”

The Bowling Ball will be held at Speedway Lanes in Bolivar, starting at 7 p.m.

“There will be black lights and photo ops and refreshments,” Walker said. “It’s always fun to see everyone’s costumes.”

Wednesday night is Fit to Be Tied night — a couple’s game rather like the Newlyweds game show.

“You don’t have to be a couple, you can be mix gendered friends,” Walker said. “Some faculty are participating, so that should be fun.”

Couples can sign up on the UAC door, and everyone is welcome to watch at 8:30 p.m. in Goodson Student Union.

Thursday, Feb. 16, is the courtwarming game. At halftime of the boys’ game the court will be presented and the king will be crowned.

“People should vote [for the king],” Walker said.

TWIRP and Courtwarming are usually two separate weeks, but they were combined because the events are so similar.

“We try to still acknowledge Valentine’s Day,” senior UAC Major Events Chair Amanda Gilmore said. “But in a fun way and in a way that everyone feels comfortable and enjoys it.”

Though there is no physical event Friday, Feb.17, there is an event that will take place on the Portal.

“Friday we will announce the winners of the TWIRP contest,” Walker said.

There are different categories to compete in: Most Adventurous, Most Romantic, Most Creative and Cheapest. For those students interested in signing up for the TWIRP contest, there are forms that can be picked up in the UAC office.

In order to submit your date, you must fill out the form, write a paragraph about the date and include pictures or a video.

The forms are due by Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 5:00. There will be prizes for the winners.

Sophomore Rachael Willey won for the cheapest date last year.

“On our ‘date’ I took a friend of mine who I knew could have fun with it and his roommate to be the photographer,” Willey said. “We walked to Walmart in the cold and then I had him pick out his favorite cereal and milk. I paid with a gift card.

“Then we walked back to the entertainment area of Walmart and sat down in an aisle and watched the movie playing on the display TVs while we ate the cereal and milk with the bowls and spoons I had brought with me.”

Willey recommends this event to her peers considering to compete in TWIRP Week this year.

“There was no pressure and it was just for fun and laughs,” Willey said. “Also, his roommate came along and took pictures so it didn’t feel too awkward. I might TWIRP again, we’ll see. I’d recommend it to others for a fun experience, but not to show a guy how you feel.”