SBU implements new safety measure on campus

BOLIVAR, Mo.

Abigail Johnson

Megan Jones

Southwest Baptist University offers a number of safety techniques for individuals to utilize. One of the newer ways SBU is increasing safety opportunities is through the ALICE active intruder program.

ALICE is an acronym for Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, and Evacuate and was implemented in response to the intruder alert at Leslie Hall last fall.

SBU’s Safety and Security trained resident directors and assistants through the ALICE intruder program. They look forward to future training sessions for other students and faculty on-campus as a continued effort to safeguard the campus. The ALICE program hopes to protect everyone on-campus if an intruder were to threaten the university.

Safety and Security Assistant Director Everett Hornbostel, the certified ALICE instructor at SBU, encourages all students, faculty and administration to use the active intruder program.

“It is not limited to the dorms. The steps can be used by anyone, anywhere a dangerous situation arises,” said Hornbostel in an email. “At this point, I have only had the opportunity to train residence life staff, but I am working on scheduling additional training opportunities on campus that will involve classroom type scenarios.”

Each step of the ALICE acronym offers strategies of survival to individuals caught in an active shooter situation. Alert refers to the awareness of the danger. Lockdown offers instructions on how to barricade entry points. Inform suggests ways to share information and to stay updated on the occurrence. Counter does not encourage combating the shooter; it instead encourages participants to distance themselves from the shooter and take steps to make an accurate shot more difficult, such as distracting the shooter. Evacuate states that, when safe enough, individuals should leave the dangerous area. ALICE steps are not necessarily chronological.

“[The ALICE program] is not designed to be sequential. Most situations begin with some sort of an alert. This could be an audible PA announcement, the sound of shots fired, people screaming, etc.,” Hornbostel writes. “ If it is not safe to evacuate, then a facility can enter lockdown. This involves barricading entry points.”

Hornbostel acknowledges that the steps have to be adapted depending on the situation.

“Those who barricade themselves in a room can use anything they have at their disposal to delay entry by an intruder,” says Hornbostel. “This can include furniture, belts, or computer cords. Thinking outside of the box is a good thing for barricading.”

The ALICE active intruder program is a way to give students and staff a feeling of peace.

“Students wanted to know what to do,” said Landee Nevills, Director of Residence Life. “This is what everyone is doing; everybody is on the same page now. It brought comfort and a feeling of safety and practical things to do in those situations.”

The intruder alert at Leslie Hall filled Leslie residence with varying emotions. Noella Weher, Leslie second east RA, was at home when the intruder incident took place. She received a group text message from Leslie RD Carrie Kann asking if all the girls were safe. Kann told Weher about the intruder alert.

“I was freaked out,” said Weher. She was deeply concerned about the Leslie ladies: “I don’t know what’s going on, but I hope they are safe.”

Junior and Leslie resident Anna Snyder was not on-campus during the alert either. When she saw the text message, she was confused. But she was grateful for the text even though it was a vague message.

Another way SBU helps people and communities feel the same safety is through CERT. SBU started a Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) club this semester.

According to FEMA.gov, “CERT educates individuals about disaster preparedness for hazards that may impact their area and trains them in basic disaster response skills, such as fire safety, light search and rescue, team organization, and disaster medical operations.”

The SBU CERT club is part of the Polk County CERT group and is one of the few university CERT groups in the United States. Dwayne Walker, assistant professor of Social Work and adviser of the SBU CERT group, describes CERT as “advanced volunteering.”

The group currently has 19 members that have various majors such as biology, criminal justice, psychology, physical therapy and education. SBU senior Cooper Smith had the idea of bringing CERT to SBU after going to an EXPO on CERT training and seeing what goes on in the news and on campus.

“Awareness in case something did happen,” explained Smith on why CERT should be brought to SBU. Smith expressed her favorite part of being CERT certified so far was the opportunity to be part of a search and rescue in Hickory County.

The upcoming training sessions can allow individuals to become certified with CERT if they come to five of the six sessions. The sessions are Wednesday, April 13 from 7 PM to 10 PM; Friday, April 15 from 4 PM to 8 PM; and Saturday, April 16 from 7 PM to 10 PM.

These sessions cover disaster preparedness, first aid, fire suppression, disaster psychology and terrorism. These sessions will be led by Kermit Hargis and Rebecca Keith at Davis Theater in the student Union.

“It’s for everybody,” said Walker. “It takes some time but it’s all worth it.”

For information or questions on CERT or the training sessions contact Dwayne Walker.