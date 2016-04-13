SBU offers help to students with depression

BOLIVAR, Mo.

Karlee Arnold

Latisha Russell

One in four college students have a diagnosable mental health condition that could include depression according to the Active Minds, a non-profit advocacy organization for young adult mental health, but most do not seek counseling or help because of stigmas that surround mental health issues.

Such stigmas even exist in the faith community, as Dr. Debbie Walker, licensed psychologist and coordinator of University Counseling Services at SBU explains. The stigma is that many believe mental health issues come from not being faithful enough and that becoming more faithful will make the issue go away, but that is not true.

Another stigma people face is that they believe seeking help through counseling appears weak, that they should tough it out and overcome it on their own. Seeking counseling requires strength because the person has to admit that something is wrong.

Symptoms of depression can include persistent sadness, feelings of hopelessness and helplessness, feeling worthless, chronic irritability, weight loss/changes in appetite, anhedonia, changes in sleep patterns, difficulty concentrating and thoughts of suicide.

No case is exactly the same. Having these symptoms does not mean that one has depression, but can be an indication if one is experiencing one or more of these symptoms for a prolonged period of time.

Depression is a real problem for college students everywhere. SBU senior Victoria Burris has personally experience the weight of depression on top of school.

“Depression drained me of motivation to do even the simplest things so going to classes and doing homework was difficult for me. There is no one way to fix it and it’s important to figure out which way works best for you,” said Burris. “I talked with my doctor about different medications and took up running as an outlet. I’ll always have depression, but it’s not something that will prevent me from carrying out my life goals.”

There are many options available for students at SBU who feel they might be struggling with depression or other mental health issues. The Counseling Center in Gott has Licensed Mental Health Professionals to help students, faculty and staff with their struggles.

Dr. Walker encourages students to take their Ask, Listen, Refer training available on the counseling services page of the SBU website to help prevent suicide in people who may be struggling with their mental health.

Counselors at SBU will also refer students, faculty and staff to surrounding resources.

The help line 1-800-273-TALK is also available, where volunteers are available twenty-four seven to assist people who may be contemplating thoughts of suicide.