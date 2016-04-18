World-class Stringfever quartet visits Pike Auditorium

BOLIVAR, Mo.

“We’re not from Australia or Canada or even Minnesota. No, we’re all the way from London,” announced violectra player Ralph Broadbent at Friday night’s Stringfever concert in Pike Auditorium.

The three brothers and cousin that form this unique string quartet come from a family of musicians. Their first violin teachers were their fathers and during the concert they played a piece their uncle composed specially for them. To date they have been on 31 tours worldwide with 12 taking place in the United States.

They began playing electric violins, or violectras, when they had to compete against other street performers during their busking days in London. Ralph Broadbent noted that the violectras do not have sound boxes and are not plugged into amplifiers. The explanation is simple, he said.

“We all studied at Hogwarts School in England,” said Broadbent.

The brothers and their cousin kept the crowd entertained all night as they cracked cheeky jokes, beat boxed, engaged the crowd in participation, switched out each other’s instruments without missing a beat, and jumped around the stage. During a particularly impressive arrangement, all four musicians played one cello at the same time.

Stringfever’s repertoire includes wide range of genres with many recognizable classic and modern artists, such as Elvis Presley, Michael Jackson, Mozart, Tchaikovsky, Celine Dion, Haydn, John Williams, Puccini, and Samuel Barber.

At the end of the concert Broadbent, woefully announced that he “can’t guarantee there will be English men next season.”

More information on the group can be found at www.stringfeverusa.com and their music is available on Spotify.