Students question CLW requirement

Students at Southwest Baptist University are required to acquire a total of total of 200 Community Life and Worship Credits(CLW) in order to graduate. It is not uncommon for some students to fall behind in attendance to chapel and to be in a crunch for credits when it is time to graduate. However, it raises the question of what students get from these chapel services aside from their needed credits opposed to what they could be receiving spiritually from voluntarily attendance.

In order to have the required 200 credits by graduation, students need to typically average 25 CLW credits per semester. There are several ways for students to earn these CLW credit, events such as Bible studies, community projects, donations and of course attending chapel. However, for some students, like Reed Dressler, getting 25 CLW credits is not always a priority.

“Going to chapel usually feels like it is taking time away from preparing for class,” said Dressler. “This isn’t to say chapel is bad or unneeded but if life already feels hectic chapel usually only makes that feeling worse.”

Dressler is a junior who planned to graduate early this May with a degree in Philosophy and Theology, but due to his lack of CLW credits he may have to wait until the summer.

It should be noted, though, that this is not a new policy. Since the founding of SBU chapel credit has been required. For the past 18 years chapel has been planned and organized by Mr. Kurt Caddy, the Director of University Ministries at SBU. Caddy has had many students over the years ask him why chapel is required.

“I see the need to make a statement to our students and to incoming students that chapel is important,” said Caddy. “I think that it says something that we can take 50 minutes out of a Monday and Wednesday and focus our attention on the Lord.”

Caddy does admit though that chapel is not always what he would like it to be. For some students just the idea of being required to go turns them off immediately.

Joel Bell concurs with this statement. Bell is one of the leaders at Locamente who speaks on different Bible passages between songs. Even though attendance at Locamente has declined over the past two years Bell says that he wishes Locamente would not offer CLW points. This would probably drop the numbers even further, but Bell says that he would be okay with that.

“People wouldn’t come because of obligation or see it as being a chore but they would come for worship and fellowship,” said Bell. “When we graduate there isn’t a prize or an award we get from going to church. But we do gain spiritual maturity and wisdom. Which are far more important that fulfilling a requirement.”

As Caddy stated chapel is meant to be a time when students can take 50 minutes out of their day to focus on Christ. Are students losing sight of the purpose behind chapel because they are preoccupied with getting all of the required credits? To date, there is currently no official movement to change the current policy.