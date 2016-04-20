SBU theatre presents “The Servant of Two Masters”

BOLIVAR, Mo. – On April 21-23, Southwest Baptist University’s theatre department will perform Carlo Goldoni’s comedy “The Servant of Two Masters.” Dr. Bethany Wood, assistant professor of theatre at SBU, will direct this performance.

photo by Makenzie Watterson

Freshman theatre major Madeline Bush said, “People should come see ‘Servant’ because we are all nearing the end of the semester and we all need a good laugh this time of year!” Bush plays the lead character Truffaldino in “The Servant of Two Masters.” Bush is excited about this play, as the unique style gives her unusual acting opportunities. “I love playing Truffaldino because he is such a fun and eccentric character who lets me move and act in ways I otherwise never would!” she said.

“The Servant of Two Masters” is a classic play in the style of Commedia dell’arte. This style of theatre utilizes improvisation, stock characters and slapstick comedy. Junior Emily Pitts, the production’s hair and makeup designer, joked about the contrast between this comedy and the department’s last performance, “All My Sons,” a drama. “This one won’t make them cry,” said Pitts.

Tickets are available now in the box office in Jester Learning and Performance Center. The performance will take place in Davis-Newport Theater at 7pm each night. Tickets, especially for the Saturday performance, are selling quickly, so audience members are encouraged to buy their tickets ahead of time.