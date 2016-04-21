UAC hosts SBU’s first dance

BOLIVAR, Mo.

The University Activities Council is gearing up for the annual Mozarkian at the Bolivar Municipal Airport on April 23rd. In addition to a unique location, this year’s festivities are like none before; participants get bragging rights over attending SBU’s first dance.

The Mozarkian’s original beginnings were as a yearbook, not an event. According to the book “To Noonday Bright,” a history of SBU, the 1916 Senior class published the first issue which provided a list of faculty, students, clubs and a record of alumni. However, in 1924 the yearbook staff selected a Mozarkian queen and honored her at a formal coronation ceremony, thus beginning the Mozarkian’s heralding as an annual gathering.

Once Mr. and Miss Southwest began crowning students yearly as royalty, the Mozarkian became a ticketed event for students to engage in community and dress up for a meal together. Chelsea Hilbert, Major Events Coordinator for the UAC, and her committee set out this year to bring an entirely new aspect to the Mozarkian: dancing. “Dancing” and “Baptists,” two words that are not generally used in the same sentence, are taking on regenerative meaning together as the SBU administration and Board of Trustees have decided to allow the UAC to host their first dance.

“We’re hoping that we can take something that’s not necessarily bad and use it to give students a way to express their desire [for dancing] in a healthy way,” said Hilbert. “That would be my one real goal, and you know, dancing is just fun!”

In response to administration’s support she said, “I just think it creates an environment of trust. A lot of time students think faculty and staff or administration don’t trust them. It’s a good show of faith from the administration that students can be responsible.”

In addition to dancing, the airport hangar provides new interest to students as well. With a large garage-like door that can be opened, weather permitting, this venue provides indoor and outdoor room for dancing and stargazing. Snacks and drinks will also be provided.

Students can purchase tickets for SBU’s first dance in the Student Life office. They are $5 for undergraduate students and $15 for invited guests. Limited tickets are available. The Bolivar Municipal Airport is located at 4460 Airport Drive, just east of the Bolivar Square on Missouri Highway 32.