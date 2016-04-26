Yearly crucifixion re-enactments happening in the Philippines

For the last 30 years thousands have gathered in the Philippines to watch and participate in the annual Good Friday crucifixion re-enactments. This year 13 Philippines volunteered to don their Jesus garb and have spikes driven through their hands and feet by “Roman soldiers.” Many more engage in self-flagellation and wear crowns of thorns.

Although the costumes and high drama make the event seem like a Sunday school play, the charm disappears when the blood starts flowing. Still thousands of tourists gather to watch the spectacle every year. The Catholic Church and health officials find the situation displeasing, but so many are involved that the church claims it cannot stop the tradition.

Filipinos originally began the crucifixions as a way to atone for their sins. Like most traditions, the original motives have become obscured or altered. Ruben Enaje, for example, began participating the first nine years of the crucifixions after he miraculously survived a deadly accident. But today, he wishes to promote more peace around the world, according his interview with NPR.

The practice also brings in revenue as it attracts tourism from around the world.The number of tourists for this year and last is approximately 60,000. As the participants try to keep the event serious there are roadside stands selling food and trinkets undermining their efforts.

“We don’t have the exact record of the money…but for sure the Good Friday activities help the locals in their business.” Mayor Edwin Santiago told the Telegraph.

When asked about the Filipinos’ eccentric way of showing devotion to God, Diana Gallamore, director of the Center for Global Connections, said she is not surprised. Gallamore has lead several trips to the Philippines and has become well acquainted with the culture. According to Gallamore, the Philippines is an extremely religious country.

“Often some of their past history, culture, beliefs and ideas are shaped by a devotedness to their faith,” said Gallamore.

However, Gallamore wonders if the re-enactments are sending a faulty impression by emphasizing the person being crucified rather than Christ. She hopes the enactments “might possibly make more real the story of Christ’s love for us….but [she’s] not sure that is the case.”

Instead, she believes the participants are trying to add to Christ’s perfect work for us, “rather than accepting God by faith through the complete atoning work of Christ.” By demonstrating this dangerous way of thinking, they may mislead onlookers.

The crucifixion reenactments show no sign of slowing down anytime soon. They have only grown in popularity. But their evolution into some kind of entertaining festival raises questions about reverence and intent for many other Christians who believe Christ’s sacrifice was a weighty and precious gift that cannot be replicated.