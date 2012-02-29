Heartless’ duo steals cover show

Goodson Student Union was filled with students who attended Completely Unoriginal Thursday, Feb. 23 at 7 p.m.

Completely Unoriginal was a University Activity Council concert and contest featuring artists on campus who wanted to play a cover song with their own style added in front of a friendly audience.

“The event was for students taking a song they know and transforming it into something unique to themselves,” senior and UAC member Zach McCoy said.

The performances kicked off with junior Catherine Bowler. Bowler sang “Your Love is my Drug” by Ke$ha. She played the piano while she sang, making the song into a ballad.

Baseball players sophomores Landon Young and Tadd Wagner performed next. The men sang “Alive” by P.O.D. Young played the guitar while they harmonized vocally.

Following Young and Wagner were the Gott Mountain Boys singing a mash-up of “Lonely Boy” by the Black Keys and “Sabotage” by Beastie Boys. The group is made up of lead vocalist juniorMarshall Conn; sophomore Clint Brooks, who played the acoustic guitar and sang; and sophomore Zach Eggert, who played the mandolin.

The fourth act was David Layman. Layman took “Marvin’s Room” and made it his own by playing the guitar and singing. The crowd was entranced by his warm performance.

After Layman, freshman Angela Bennett commanded the stage. Bennett, who got second in this year’s Homecoming talent show with her original pick-up line song, played the guitar and sang to “Airplanes” by B.o.B. Her light voice captured the audience’s attention.

Junior Michael Stewart performed next, singing a mash-up of 11 songs. The mash-up included the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air theme song, “Wannabe” by the Spice Girls and “Umbrella” by Rihanna. Stewart’s creative compilation of songs kept the audience on their toes.

The performances concluded with a duet between sophomore Elli Edwards and junior Christina Utley. The two took “Heartless” by Kanye West and made the song special while showcasing their individual talents. Utley sang and played the piano while Edwards played the violin.

In between the acts, emcees Jake Triplett and David Finley entertained the audience. The two told jokes and kept the show moving as they dressed in funny sweaters and onesie pajamas.

Third prize, $25, went to Bowler. Second place, and $50, went to the Gott Mountain Boys.

First prize went to the act that stole the show and judges’ hearts, the Edwards-Utley duet. The two won $75.

Though the top three acts stood out to the judges, the decision was not easy to make. The judges carefully considered originality, performance and talent.

“I was looking for something to sound different than it usually does and for it to sound good,” judge Rebekah Todd said.

Overall, the night provided unique entertainment born of talented effort and fun for the students who participated and the audience.