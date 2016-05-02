Public Speaking Showcase allows students’ voices to be heard

BOLIVAR, Mo. – On Thursday, April 28, six students represented their sections of the Fundamentals of Public Speaking course in the Spring 2016 Public Speaking Showcase. Every semester, each section of the fundamentals course chooses a representative to speak at this event, and those representatives present their persuasive speeches. The event offers a chance for these students to speak about topics they care deeply about to an audience larger than their classroom.

Topics covered in the showcase included drivers education, equal pay, nutrition issues with Mellers Dining, NASA funding, cell phone use while driving, and solitary confinement. Dr. Mark Tappmeyer, Linda Tappmeyer and Dr. Dennis Siegfried judged the event.

Tanner Sublette ranked first place in the event. Sublette spoke about the need for funding the NASA program. He asked, “Have we lost the drive to discover the unknown?” explaining that funding for NASA is continuing to be cut, and arguing that this is a problem. It was easy to infer that this topic was important to Sublette based on his facial expressions and strong use of pathos throughout his speech, which he delivered very well.

Claire Van Doren finished in second place with her speech on solitary confinement. Van Doren argued that solitary confinement is inhumane. “We’ve all heard that orange is the new black,” she said, “but solitary confinement is the black mark that mars our criminal justice system.” Van Doren presented her speech well and shined a light on an important topic that is not often talked about.

The Public Speaking Showcase also offers an opportunity for the audience to give feedback on how the event could be improved. Most suggestions centered around the desire for more interaction between the speakers and the audience. Audience members at the Spring 2016 showcase suggested that the audience get to vote on their favorite persuasive speech. Some wished to “have vocal critiques after each speech” and suggested that “more time between speaker to reflect on their speeches” would be preferable.

All of the speakers did an excellent job representing their sections, and presented a wide variety of important topics. The Public Speaking Showcase is a wonderful event that takes place every semester at Meyer Recital Hall. Students and faculty are encouraged to attend.