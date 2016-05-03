Childhood Friend

I was in a bad position,

I was up against the wall.

My fight or flight held me tight,

and I said some things to stall.

You came forward with heartache,

while I was lost in pride.

I follow God, but when you called,

we cleaved to our own sides.

The pics of us together

are floating on the net.

Our smiles are now silent

as though we’ve never met.

A swaying bridge, blown around by the wind.

A fallen leaf that can never get up again.

That’s how I felt

when we called each other friend.

A baby tree, knocked around by a storm.

A dying flame, losing all it’s warmth.

That’s how I felt

when I called you my friend.

If I could change my wording

I could make it cut less deep.

Tell you the truth, maybe help to soothe,

I’d do it in a heartbeat.

But I can’t change the past,

maybe it was meant to be.

We’re friends no more, both feeling sore,

and it’s all just a memory.

The pics of us together

are floating on the net.

Our smiles are now silent,

as though we’ve never met.

A swaying bridge, blown around by the wind.

A fallen leaf that can never get up again.