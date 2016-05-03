Department of Language and Literature hosts Writing Contest Awards night

The Southwest Baptist University department of Language and Literature hosted their Writing Contest Awards night on Tuesday, which allowed students an opportunity to share their work in a public setting, as well as achieve recognition for their accomplishments.

The program marked the end of the 2016 Writing Contest. The awards were presented in rankings of first, second and third place across five diverse categories. All the first place winners and all five poems that the poets read at the program will be published online and in print in Scop Magazine, the department’s literary journal. First place winners in their category include:

* Rebekah McLean – non-documented prose, “A Male Malady”

* Shellie Austin – documented literary/linguistic essay, “Nature’s Descent into Madness”

* Rebekah McLean – short story, “As Good as the Messenger”

* Heidi Dehn – poetry, “London Fog”

* Becca Ferguson – one-act play “Mother’s Testament”

Students took turns taking the podium and presenting their carefully crafted work. Michaela Wingerd, a sophomore seeking a minor in writing, said, “Writing is often a solitary pursuit. Even when a writer is able to share his or her work, the sharing is usually very quiet, between the writer and a private reader. I’m thankful for the contest because it gave me the opportunity to share my own work publicly, beyond the sphere of just my friends and family.” Michaela took third place in the short story category with her piece entitled “The Present.”

The presentation of winning works is not only an opportunity of expression for the writers, but also a chance for friends, family and faculty to enjoy and support the writers. Sophomore Sarah Tarrant said, “It’s one thing to get to know someone through talking to them, but it’s quite another when you get to listen to him or her read something from his or her heart. When I heard what they wrote, I felt like I learned a great deal about them.”

This writing contest is just one of many ways the department of Language and Literature provides students the opportunity to share their work. Once a semester, students are invited to participate in a public reading of prose, poetry or share songs in either “Deck the Halls” or the “Spring Celebration of Writing.” Each spring, the College of Music, Arts and Letters also presents a larger showcase called “The Casebolt Project” presenting various works encompassed in the college as a whole.

Students also gather on Friday mornings at 10 a.m. to share their work and gain feedback as members of the Missouri State Poetry Society and National Federation of State Poetry Society. Participating students earn class credit for their time, are required to submit six poems to publishers and are encouraged to submit poetry to state and national contests. If you’re interested in participating, don’t let these requirements scare you. Students are also welcome to sit in with the poetry club without formally participating, but are highly encouraged to consider the benefits of membership. Assistant professor Carla Kirchner said, “The best advice I have for writers is to set some time aside to write every week. If you don’t make time for writing, you won’t write—there will always be something more important to do or more exciting in which to participate. If you are actively writing, you will always have something to enter in contests and share with the world.”

If interested in showcasing your work within the College of Music, Arts and Letters, contact Todd Sukany at tsukany@sbuniv.edu.