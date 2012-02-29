‘Cats end season against Missouri Western University 78-58

The Southwest Baptist University Bearcats ended the 2011-12 regular basketball season at Missouri Western Saturday, Feb. 25, dropping the contest 78-58.

Senior Ryan Dougherty was once again the leading scorer for the Bearcats who had two players in double figures.

The Bearcats and the Griffons played close throughout much of the first half before Missouri Western extended their small lead to 41-32 at the break.

SBU failed to pull the lead back to single digits as Missouri Western went on to the 78-58 victory.

Dougherty scored 17 points and five rebounds for the Bearcats, while freshman Preston Guiot added 16 points for SBU.

As a team the Bearcats shot 35.1 percent from the field, 29.4 percent from beyond the arc and 88.9 percent from the free throw line.

The Bearcats also played No. 16 ranked Northwest Missouri on Senior Night Tuesday, Feb. 21 at home. The Bearcats went on to win the game 91-77. SBU had five players scoring in double figures, on route to scoring the highest point total allowed by Northwest Missouri this season.

“Northwest Missouri is at the top of the conference and we did not let them come in here and solidify the conference championship tonight,” said Dougherty. “It was a great win for us. We came out there shooting and it seemed as if every pass I gave to somebody, they were hitting the shot. That is a great feeling. Everybody came out and busted their butt and really played hard.”

Dougherty scored 24 points and seven assists as he shot 67 percent from the field and 90 percent from the free throw line. Senior Robson Memnon scored 14 points and six rebounds.

“We want to come out and finish our careers on a good note,” Memnon said. “Last time we slipped up and they beat us, but we knew we could have gotten the victory. This time we came out and played a great game and got the win.”

Junior Daveion Zellner contributed 14 points off seven of nine shooting from the field while junior Kyle Sloan scored 16 points for the Bearcats. Junior Jake Littrel also contributed 13 points.

“It was a special night and one of the bigger wins of the season,” head coach Jeff Guiot said. “I am really happy for our seniors. Ryan Dougherty has done so much for our program over the last four years, and it is good to see him play so well. Robson [Memnon] played outstanding and led us in rebounding tonight. Abner [Kamps] gave us some good minutes as well. I’m really proud of our seniors.”

SBU has earned the sixth seed in the MIAA Tournament. The Bearcats will play Northwest Missouri State University Friday, March 2 with a tip-off at 8:15 p.m. from Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Mo.